UPDATE: Missing juveniles found safe

UPDATE: The two missing boys have been found safe.

The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins.

LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes.

No information as to what they were wearing has been released.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, they should contact Lincoln Police at 402.441.6000.