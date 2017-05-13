28-year-old man sentenced for dui that led to co-workers death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

He was sentenced to 24 to 34 years in prison

28-year-old man sentenced for dui that led to co-workers death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) A 28-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 24 to 34 years in prison for driving over and killing a co-worker with whom he had been drinking.
        Orling Carrasco-Zelaya was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court. A jury had found him guilty in March of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
        Prosecutors say Carrasco-Zelaya, who was in the country illegally, drove drunk and hit and fatally wounded 34-year-old Margarito Nava-Luna in April 2016. Authorities say the two were co-workers and had been drinking at a west Omaha bar before Nava-Luna was hit. Deputies, who stopped Carrasco-Zelaya shortly after Nava-Luna was hit, said Carrasco-Zelaya's blood alcohol content measured nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

