28-year-old man sentenced for dui that led to co-workers death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) A 28-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 24 to 34 years in prison for driving over and killing a co-worker with whom he had been drinking.

Orling Carrasco-Zelaya was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court. A jury had found him guilty in March of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Prosecutors say Carrasco-Zelaya, who was in the country illegally, drove drunk and hit and fatally wounded 34-year-old Margarito Nava-Luna in April 2016. Authorities say the two were co-workers and had been drinking at a west Omaha bar before Nava-Luna was hit. Deputies, who stopped Carrasco-Zelaya shortly after Nava-Luna was hit, said Carrasco-Zelaya's blood alcohol content measured nearly three times the legal limit to drive.