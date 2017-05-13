Police say driver killed in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Omaha.

Police say in news release that the crash happened late Friday night, when a northbound car on Interstate 480 attempted to take the on-ramp onto Highway 75 north, lost control and hit a concrete support for an overhead interstate sign.

Police say the driver was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to an Omaha hospital and died a short time later.

Police have not yet identified the driver.

Investigators believe excessive speed caused the crash.