MS Walk at Holmes Lake

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that affects 2.3 million people nationwide, and that includes many in Lincoln.

More than 300 people took over the grounds of Holmes Lake Park, with a purpose.

Dannielle Oestreich of Lincoln MS Connect says, "I think raising awareness is really important. MS is really such, I call it, a snowflake disease. Everybody is different. Everybody's journey is unique. The progression with MS is different, so I think it's very encouraging to see all these people out here."

MS is a disease that affects the central nervous system. For those living with the disease, everyday things can be difficult.

"Well, I've certainly had to learn patience. I tell people everything I do takes twice as long and three-times the effort. Sometimes, it's the other way around," said Alan Worth, who has MS.

Those impacted by the disease are between 20 and 50 years-old. Some cases are hard to diagnose, and doctors are still searching for a cure.

"The challenge with MS is that it is so uncertain, and it expresses itself in so many different ways, across a whole bunch of people; across a spectrum of the population," says Ian Kimmer, of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Saturday's walk was part of a national event, that was started in 1988 by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

This year in Lincoln, organizers are expecting to raise more than $35,000 to put towards research.

They also hope to reach the $1 billion mark nationwide in donations, since the event began.

If you're interest in donating, we've provided a link below:

walkMS.org,