Walton, Williams collect Big Ten Medals on day two

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Nebraska track and field athletes Cody Walton and Tierra Williams brought the Huskers' medal count to five after day two of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships at Nittany Lion Outdoor Track on Saturday.

With seven of 21 events complete, the Husker men are in fifth place with 32 points. Penn State leads the pack with 52 points. The Huskers and Nittany Lions are expected to be among the top contenders for the trophy on Sunday. The NU men are aiming to repeat as Big Ten outdoor champions after winning the title in Lincoln last year.

The Husker women are in sixth place with 25 points through eight events. Minnesota leads with 45.5 points, while Michigan, Penn State and Purdue are right behind the Golden Gophers. The Huskers will aim to climb the standings Sunday and finish in the top three at the outdoor conference meet for the 17th time in the last 18 years.

Walton led the men on Saturday by taking second in the decathlon with 7,619 points, adding a silver medal to the gold medal he earned by winning the Big Ten indoor heptathlon this year. Walton entered the day in fourth place but won the 110-meter hurdles, the pole vault and the javelin - and was second in the discus - to move to first place and take a 137-point lead over Michigan's Steven Bastien heading into the last event, the 1,500 meters. But Bastien won the 1,500 meters by a decisive margin and took the decathlon title with 7,713 points.

For the women, Williams earned her seventh career Big Ten medal with a third-place finish in the long jump. Williams posted a best jump of 20-7 1/4 (6.28m). Freshman Raynesha Lewis was fifth in the event with a personal-best jump of 20-1 3/4 (6.14m).

Petra Luteran took fourth place in the women's high jump with a clearance of 5-10 (1.78m). Elijah Lucy finished fifth in the long jump with a mark of 24-9 1/4 (7.55m), while Isaiah Griffith added two team points with a seventh-place finish after jumping 24-8 1/4 (7.52m) on his last attempt. Alex Meyer placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 167-6 (51.07m).

Jake Bender won his 400-meters heat in 46.32, a new PR that ranks ninth in NU outdoor history. He advanced to Sunday's final with the third-fastest time in prelims.

Antoine Lloyd won his 110-meter hurdles heat in 13.80 - a wind-legal season best and the third-best time in qualifying - and will be in tomorrow's final along with Luke Siedhoff. The Crete native posted a personal-best time of 14.10 to qualify with the eighth-fastest time.

Jasmine Barge posted a time of 13.48 in the 100-meter hurdles to win her heat and move on to the final. Chanel Freeman also reached the final with a season-best time of 13.63.

Moujtaba Mohammed rallied on the straightaway to pull off an impressive win in his 800-meters heat with a personal-best time of 1:48.09. He will race in the final on Sunday. Mohammed entered the meet with the 14th-fastest time among competitors but ran the fastest time in qualifying.

Katrina Santiago set a personal best of 10:34.04 to finish 10th in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Her time was the seventh-fastest time in NU history. Elsa Forsberg (10:56.27) ran the ninth-fastest steeplechase in NU history, and Judi Jones ran the No. 10 time and a PR 11:10.78.

Sunday's field events begin at 10:30 a.m. (CT) and running events begin at 12:45 p.m. The early field events will be streamed at BTN2GO.com and the running events will air tape delayed on BTN on Sunday at 6 p.m. (CT).