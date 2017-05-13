Casino Night raises money for local Boys & Girls Club

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

The stakes were high at Saturday night's game.

The "Casino Night," put on by the local Boys and Girls Club, raised money to help kids with after-school and summer programming.

"We work with a number of different students with a number of different backgrounds, and we like to provide them with opportunities that they may not have otherwise had," said Kevin Sander with the club.

The club is located in the basement of Park Middle School. They have more than 1200 members and help more than 250 kids daily with homework, life skills, sports, and more. I caught up with one former club member, Breunna Mccarty, who's now working on staff.

"It changed my life tremendously," Mccarty said. "I went there to stay out of trouble. It gave me a free meal every day. The staff there was nice, guiding me to do certain things. They helped with my shyness."

She says it gave her something to look forward to every day.

"In our neighborhood there's a lot of poverty," said Diana Keefer-Knight, a teacher at Park Middle School. "A lot of parents have to work until 6 o'clock at night, and instead of those kids being home alone they have a home away from home."

Tonight's event had local celebrity dealers, quite a few former Husker players and current coaches, and even our own Brett Edwards.