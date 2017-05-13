Casino Night raises money for local Boys & Girls Club - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Casino Night raises money for local Boys & Girls Club

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

The stakes were high at Saturday night's game. 

The "Casino Night," put on by the local Boys and Girls Club, raised money to help kids with after-school and summer programming.

"We work with a number of different students with a number of different backgrounds, and we like to provide them with opportunities that they may not have otherwise had," said Kevin Sander with the club.

The club is located in the basement of Park Middle School. They have more than 1200 members and help more than 250 kids daily with homework, life skills, sports, and more. I caught up with one former club member, Breunna Mccarty, who's now working on staff.

"It changed my life tremendously," Mccarty said. "I went there to stay out of trouble. It gave me a free meal every day. The staff there was nice, guiding me to do certain things. They helped with my shyness."

She says it gave her something to look forward to every day.

"In our neighborhood there's a lot of poverty," said Diana Keefer-Knight, a teacher at Park Middle School. "A lot of parents have to work until 6 o'clock at night, and instead of those kids being home alone they have a home away from home."

Tonight's event had local celebrity dealers, quite a few former Husker players and current coaches, and even our own Brett Edwards.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Extensive search for two juvenile cousins

    UPDATE: Missing juveniles found safe

    UPDATE: Missing juveniles found safe

    The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins.  LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...

    More >>

    The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins.  LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    UPDATE: Missing teen found

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

    He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

    More >>

  • Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>

    A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.