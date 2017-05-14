Prosecutors push to place teen on sex offender registry

The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins. LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...More >>
The Lincoln Police Department is actively searching for two juveniles, Officials say, 13-year-old Elijah M. Lindhurst and 11-year-old Adian Michael Lindhurst were reported missing Friday, around 5:30 p.m. from their home in Northeast Lincoln. The police say they have searched extensively for the two cousins. LPD says Elijah is a white male, 5'6, 130 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes, while Adian is described as a white male, 5'2, 120 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. No information a...More >>
The stakes were high at Saturday night's game.More >>
The stakes were high at Saturday night's game.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Omaha. Police say in news release that the crash happened late Friday night, when a northbound car on Interstate 480 attempted to take the on-ramp onto Highway 75 north, lost control and hit a concrete support for an overhead interstate sign.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Omaha. Police say in news release that the crash happened late Friday night, when a northbound car on Interstate 480 attempted to take the on-ramp onto Highway 75 north, lost control and hit a concrete support for an overhead interstate sign.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) A 28-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 24 to 34 years in prison for driving over and killing a co-worker with whom he had been drinking.
Orling Carrasco-Zelaya was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court. A jury had found him guilty in March of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) A 28-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 24 to 34 years in prison for driving over and killing a co-worker with whom he had been drinking.
Orling Carrasco-Zelaya was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court. A jury had found him guilty in March of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.More >>
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is positioning itself to export beef to China.More >>
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is positioning itself to export beef to China.More >>
He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.More >>
He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.More >>
Hot and damp week ahead...More >>
Hot and damp week ahead...More >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>