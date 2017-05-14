Prosecutors push to place teen on sex offender registry - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The boy is 13-years-old

Prosecutors push to place teen on sex offender registry

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Federal appellate judges questioned Nebraska prosecutors' push to place a teenage boy on the state's sex offender registry during arguments this week. Arguments in the appeal by Nebraska prosecutors were held Wednesday in Omaha's federal courthouse. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office appealed last year after a federal judge blocked the state from putting a then-13-year-old boy who moved to Nebraska from Minnesota on its public list of sex offenders.

