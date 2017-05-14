Union Pacific planning events to celebrate 150th anniversary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Union Pacific and Central Pacific joined together in 1869

Union Pacific planning events to celebrate 150th anniversary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Union Pacific railroad is planning a number of events over the next two years to celebrate the effort to build the first transcontinental railroad.
        The events will lead up to the 150th anniversary of when the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads were joined together on May 10, 1869 at Promontory Summit in Utah. The railroad will hold numerous events in communities all along the route between Omaha, Nebraska, and Sacramento, California.
        The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad also put together a special website with history and details of the events at www.up.com/goldenspike 

