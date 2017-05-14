Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

She was found in Trago Park with her dog

Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound

Posted: Updated:

Update: 11-year-old Nalani Payan has been found safe in Trago Park with her dog. Police say she was found around 5 p.m. They're not sure of what caused her to leave her home.

11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets.

She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs.   She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes.

Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is  a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix weighing about 11 lbs.

If anyone knows where Nalani can be found, or sees Nalani they are asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000.

