Mother receives a special gift for Mother's Day

One Lincoln mother received quite the surprise for Mother's Day.

Flowers are nice for Mother's Day, but how about a day in the limelight as well?

"She's the best daughter anyone could ask for," said Tammy Kenny.

That was Alyssa Stotts idea for a Mother's Day gift, and that thought soon became a reality, as yours truly, KLKNTV and Alyssa; surprised Tammy Kenny at her home on west A Sunday.

Tammy said, "She's always been a sweetheart. She's a good daughter. She's always been good to me."

Alyssa wasn't sure how to pull it off at first, but she contacted Channel 8 and took a shot in the dark.

She wanted to do something for her mother who works two jobs, cares for two developmentally disabled adults and helps her father who has been battling Cancer since December of 2013.

Alyssa said, "She's your biggest role model. She's the one that keeps pushing you to do everything, that you need to do. You always want to make her proud, I hope I make her proud."

Tammy works at Sam's Club in Lincoln and as a billing clerk in Omaha.

Her daughter wanted to give her the recognition she deserves.

Alyssa is a mother herself, she says her mom has a lot to do with her success as a parent.

"She's the person that made me into the mom I am today," said Alyssa.

And you could say they have a close relationship.

Tammy added, "We've always been best friends She's been there through everything."

A Happy Mother's Day to Tammy and Alyssa, and to all the mothers out there.