Local farmer's react to Aetna leaving Nebraska insurance marketplace

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Aetna pulled out of the Nebraska Health Insurance Marketplace last week, leaving only one provider, Medica Health, for self-employed workers to choose from. That affects a lot of Nebraskans, including people from one of our top industries.

"Farmers and ranchers," explained Jordan Dux with the NE Farm Bureau. "A vast majority of them do not get their health insurance from an employer. They're self-employed."

The marketplace monopoly has been a battle for awhile now. The Farm Bureau says they've been seeing increased costs since the Affordable Care Act first went into affect, but Aetna leaving adds insult to injury.

"They go to these health insurance exchanges to search for health insurance and now they're only going to have one insurance company to choose from," Dux said.

For local farmers, this translates into real losses. Ben Steffen, a dairy farmer out of Humboldt, says this year his insurance payment jumped from $10,000 to $18,000, and his deductible from $5,000 to $12,000.

"It's the kind of thing that can bankrupt people, and it happens," he said. "It's just not sustainable to continue to operate that way."

He says a recent hip surgery and a family member dealing with diabetes are constant reminders that health insurance is non-negotiable, and with Aetna gone, he's got no choice but to pay the jacked-up prices. He says he's biting the bullet this year, but doesn't know how long farms like his will last.