Iowa pilot died in Nebraska crash, authorities say

Iowa pilot died in Nebraska crash, authorities say

BLAIR, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Blair police say the aircraft went down as it was taking off.        

Authorities say the 59-year-old pilot lived in Glenwood, Iowa. His name hasn't been released. He was alone on the aircraft.

Federal investigators have been called in.

