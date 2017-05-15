Drug bust on I-80 leads to arrest - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Drug bust on I-80 leads to arrest

Lancaster County Sheriff Deputies stopped Emmett Freshcorn, 28, Autumn Dolby,23, Casey McNaughton,24,  on I–80 Friday afternoon.

They were stopped for following too closely.

After searching the vehicle, they found 5 grams of heroin, 10 hits of LSD, and some hash oil.

Freshcorn was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Dolby and McNaughton were cited and released.

All three are from Pennsylvania.

