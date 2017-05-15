Lincoln homes vandalized with paintballs

11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs. She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...