TIME magazine's #1 show of the year makes its Nebraska debut at the Lied! Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda thrilled sold-out audiences of all ages on Broadway and continues to wow on London’s West End. Go to the Lied Center for Performing Arts' website for showtimes and ticket information.

You can also register for a chance to win four tickets to see a performance on May 31, June 2 or June 3. See below for complete rules and the contest entry form. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, May 23 at noon.