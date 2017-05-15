Grand jury clears officers in fatal York County chase

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



YORK, Neb. (AP) _ A grand jury has found no crime was committed by officers chasing a Kearney man who died when his vehicle crashed along Interstate 80 in York County.

Authorities say 40-year-old Anthony Emmons died Feb. 27 when he was ejected when his vehicle rolled after striking a guardrail and a pillar. He was being chased because he'd fled from a rest stop when a state trooper approached him. Authorities say Emmons' vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had been weaving in and out of interstate traffic.

An autopsy showed Emmons' blood contained drugs and had an alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit.

State law requires a grand jury investigation whenever someone dies in custody or being taken into custody.

Courtesy: The York News-Times