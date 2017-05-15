Bill to ban local gun laws likely dead for year in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bill to ban local gun laws likely dead for year in Nebraska

Bill to ban local gun laws likely dead for year in Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would overturn most local gun restrictions stronger than Nebraska state law is unlikely to come back this year.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln pulled his bill Monday to work on amendments. He says he's running out of time with the legislative session expected to end next week but will continue working on the measure over the summer.

The bill would have prohibited local governments from gun ownership, possession and transportation. Law enforcement groups and some urban senators say Omaha and Lincoln need different laws because of higher crime.

At least 43 other states have passed laws pre-empting local gun ordinances at the urging of groups including the National Rifle Association.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Iowa pilot died in Nebraska crash, authorities say

    Iowa pilot died in Nebraska crash, authorities say

    Iowa pilot died in Nebraska crash, authorities say

    Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.

    More >>

    Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.

    More >>

  • Local farmer's react to Aetna leaving Nebraska insurance marketplace

    Local farmer's react to Aetna leaving Nebraska insurance marketplace

    Aetna pulled out of the Nebraska Health Insurance Marketplace last week, leaving only one provider, Medica Health, for self-employed workers to choose from. 

    More >>

    Aetna pulled out of the Nebraska Health Insurance Marketplace last week, leaving only one provider, Medica Health, for self-employed workers to choose from. 

    More >>

  • She was found in Trago Park with her dog

    Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound

    Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe and sound

    11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs.   She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is  a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...

    More >>

    11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs.   She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is  a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.