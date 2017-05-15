Bill to ban local gun laws likely dead for year in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would overturn most local gun restrictions stronger than Nebraska state law is unlikely to come back this year.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln pulled his bill Monday to work on amendments. He says he's running out of time with the legislative session expected to end next week but will continue working on the measure over the summer.

The bill would have prohibited local governments from gun ownership, possession and transportation. Law enforcement groups and some urban senators say Omaha and Lincoln need different laws because of higher crime.

At least 43 other states have passed laws pre-empting local gun ordinances at the urging of groups including the National Rifle Association.