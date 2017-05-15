Flags to fly at Half-Staff for 'Peace Officers Memorial Day'

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN – Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 15, 2017, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. This guidance is per White House proclamation issued mid-morning.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Mon. May 15, 2017.