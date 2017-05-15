Flags to fly at Half-Staff for 'Peace Officers Memorial Day'

Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Aetna pulled out of the Nebraska Health Insurance Marketplace last week, leaving only one provider, Medica Health, for self-employed workers to choose from.More >>
11-year-old Nalani Payan is missing from her home in Bicentennial Estates, near 20th and Superior streets. She is described as 5'0 tall and approximately 100 lbs. She may be wearing black tights and purple shoes. Nalani made a phone call about 2 a.m. this morning and when her family woke up this morning she was gone. Police say she may have taken her dog with her. The dog is a mixed breed dog that looks like a Yorkshire Terrier/Poodle mix ...More >>
One Lincoln mother received quite the surprise for Mother's Day. Flowers are nice for Mother's Day, but how about a day in the limelight as well? "She's the best daughter anyone could ask for," said Tammy Kenny. That was Alyssa Stotts idea for a Mother's Day gift, and that thought soon became a reality, as yours truly, KLKNTV and Alyssa; surprised Tammy Kenny at her home on west A Sunday. Tammy said, "She's always been a sweetheart. She's a good daughter. She's alwa...More >>
Police say suspects fired paintballs at 22 homes in NE Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced he had vetoed a total of $56.5 million in spending from the state budget.More >>
Lancaster County Sheriff Deputies stopped Emmett Freshcorn, 28, Autumn Dolby,23, Casey McNaughton,24, on I–80 Friday afternoon.More >>
