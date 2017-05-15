Legislature passes resolution supporting DACA

Posted by: Abigail Wood

A resolution supporting the children of undocumented immigrants in Nebraska passed in the Nebraska legislature Monday, with 24 votes.

"As state legislators, as a government body, we're doing everything we can to inform the federal government where we stand on key issues," this from Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, who brought the resolution forward.

He's a first generation immigrant from Peru and says he wants to send a message to Washington: "protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA)."

DACA protects the children of illegal immigrants from deportation.



"Once you hear their stories," Vargas said, "Resiliency, their courage, compassion, their love for their state. It's hard to not understand their perspective and want to advocate for them."

Crete Sen. Laura Ebke says her district has a lot of first-generation immigrants, and a fair number are DACA eligible.



"I think it's important for them to understand that if they've gone to our schools, if they've spent the time to be good citizens, we aren't going to turn our backs on them," she said, adding that kids should have a chance, regardless of how their parents came into the country. "If a kid is in the car when their parents rob a bank, we don't put the kids in jail, we don't punish the kids in perpetuity for the sins of the parent."

Vargas says he isn't surprised by the support the resolution received. In the past decade, the legislature has passed a number of bills supporting DACA, including ones allowing in-state tuition and professional licenses to the children of immigrants.