LFR receives 19 new pet oxygen mask kits

Lincoln Fire and Rescue has been working overtime lately to make sure you and your furry loved ones are safe.

The department received a special gift to help save more animal lives Monday.

Invisible fence of the Heartland donated 19 pet oxygen mask kits LFR.

Firefighters have been doing more pet rescues lately and noticed a need for masks.

Firefighter Mike Buehrer coordinated the effort.

"I’m passionate about animals too, so I completely understand that the first thing I would want someone to come rescue my animals. So, we don't forget about the pets,” LFR Firefighter Mike Buehrer said.

Each kit comes with three sizes of masks.

Representatives say the human masks don't fit animals properly.

They said these will help give them the right amount of air.

LFR teamed up with Pet Care Center of Lincoln to make the donation possible.

It's committed to give any additional needed masks in the future.

After experiencing a series of arsons at its location, the center wanted to pay it forward.

"We just felt it was important to give back and make sure that they had the tools they needed to take care of the pets in the future,” Pet Center of Lincoln Veterinarian Dr. Jim Dager said.

The new devices will now be available for use on every truck.

It was made possible by Invisible fence's Project Breathe program.

Assistant chief Patrick Borer said with tight budgets, they're grateful for the gift.

"I don't know if we'd have the funding to make the purchase. So, having a donation like this, we're so thankful and appreciative. We might not have them,” LFR Assistant Chief Patrick Borer said.

At least, 40,000 pets die in fires in the U.S. every year.

So far, Invisible Fence has donated more than 18,000 pet oxygen masks nationwide.