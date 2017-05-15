Pilot crash lands plane in Seward

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

A pilot flying from South Dakota is okay after having to crash land a crop dusting plane near Seward.

Seward County officials say the pilot was heading to Seward to refuel, when he ran out of gas.

The pilot was forced to make a crash landing in a cornfield just north of town.

Officials on scene said the pilot, with nearly 20 years experience, did not require any medical assistance.

There is a report of a plane crash a few miles north of Seward Monday night.

Details are limited at this time.

Seward County officials would only say everything at the scene is okay.

More details as they become available.