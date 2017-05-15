New City Council member sworn in

It was a changing of the guard at the City Council, Monday.

It was the end of a career for some and a new beginning for others.

Newest council member, Bennie Shobe said, "First off, I'm breathing again. I was terrified I'd do something wrong and make a mistake. But I had support from the City Council people and they coached me through it, and it was exciting."

As the rookie council member, Bennie Shobe was sworn in along with the re-elected Leiron Gaylord Baird and Roy Christensen.

Council member Trent Fellers called it a career after four years. He says he plans on enjoying his free-time.

"Well, I got a baseball game to at six. So, my son's playing, so that kind of stuff, spending time with family," says Fellers.

His last vote was an important one, as it increased funding for firefighter and police pensions, which they want to get 100% funded in 29 years.

Right now, it's funded at 80%.

The council voted in favor 5-2.

"Lincoln is approaching 300,000 people, that's 300,000 different perspectives and attitudes.

Lincoln's a wonderful place, and I think in order for it to stay a wonderful place or improve, everyone needs to get involved," said Shobe.

Councilman Shobe says he plans on reaching out to Fellers for advice. Also, the only two members to vote against the pension bill were Jon Camp and Cyndi Lamm.