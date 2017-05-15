NE MGOLF - Colgate Tied for 38th in NCAA Regionals

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Sammamish, Wash. - Michael Colgate is tied for 38th place in the NCAA Washington Regional, after firing 74 in the opening round. He is sitting 3-over-par going into Tuesday's play. The competition is hosted at Aldarra Golf Club, a par-71 layout.

Colgate is one of five indivduals not on a qualifying team. The other four individuals include Hidetoshi Yoshihara (University of California, Los Angeles), Tim Widing (University of San Francisco), Ryan Wallen (University of Wyoming), and Cole Madey (University of California, Los Angeles). Yoshihara is tied for 67th after shooting 79 in the opening round. Widing is tied for 38th with a score of 74. Wallen is tied for 21st after firing 72. Madey is tied for 45th with a score of 75.

Sean Crocker of Southern California leads the tournament individually with a score of 64 (-7). Florida State leads the team competition with an opening round score of 278 (-6).

Colgate will tee off tomorrow at 10:23 PST on Hole No. 10.

Results are available at Golfstat.com.

NCAA Washington Regional

Aldarra Golf Club

Sammamish, WA

May 15 - 17

T21 - Ryan Wallen (Wyoming) - 72 (+1)

T38 - Mike Colgate (Nebraska) - 74 (+3)

T38 - Tim Widing (San Francisco) - 74 (+3)

T45 - Cole Madey (UCLA) - 75 (+4)

T67 - Hidetoshi Yoshihara (UCLA) - 79 (+8)