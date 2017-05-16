Seward County Weekend Drug Bust

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PRESS RELEASE:

Seward County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck pulling a car hauler with 8 cars on it.

During the traffic stop deputies developed suspicion that the driver was transporting a vehicle which possible contained illegal contraband.

A Seward County K-9 indicated on a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered 2.8 pounds of cocaine and approximately $100,000 in US currency.

The cocaine and currency were stored in an aftermarket compartment in the firewall of the 2007 Mercury. it was determined that the truck driver had no knowledge of the drugs or currency.

No arrests have been made at this time