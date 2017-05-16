Seward County Weekend Drug Bust

Seward County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck pulling a car hauler with 8 cars on it.More >>
There is a report of a plane crash a few miles north of Seward Monday night.
Today, Sheridan Elementary presented the Zoo with a big check.
Authorities say an Iowa pilot has died after his aircraft crashed near Blair Airport in eastern Nebraska.
It was a changing of the guard at the City Council, Monday. It was the end of a career for some and a new beginning for others. Newest council member, Bennie Shobe said, "First off, I'm breathing again. I was terrified I'd do something wrong and make a mistake. But I had support from the City Council people and they coached me through it, and it was exciting." As the rookie council member, Bennie Shobe was sworn in along with the re-elected Leiron Gaylord Baird and Roy Ch...
Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 15, 2017, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Lancaster County Sheriff Deputies stopped Emmett Freshcorn, 28, Autumn Dolby,23, Casey McNaughton,24, on I–80 Friday afternoon.
Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced he had vetoed a total of $56.5 million in spending from the state budget.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue has been working overtime lately to make sure you and your furry loved ones are safe. The department received a special gift to help save more animal lives Monday. Invisible fence of the Heartland donated 19 pet oxygen mask kits LFR. Firefighters have been doing more pet rescues lately and noticed a need for masks. Firefighter Mike Buehrer coordinated the effort. "I'm passionate about animals too, so I completely understand that the first thing ...
Police say suspects fired paintballs at 22 homes in NE Lincoln.
