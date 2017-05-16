Man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car

Aaron Brannigan, 37, was caught driving an estimated 100 mph, in the wrong direction, on K street early Tuesday morning.

Lincoln Police say the passenger got out of the car, near 10th and K, and the car continued south.

After a short pursuit, police found the SUV parked a convenience store parking lot, near south 10th street.

They say Brannigan was inside the store and appeared to be under the influence.

After searching the car, police found traces of amphetamines and found the car was stolen from Hastings.

Police are still looking for the passenger who fled the SUV.

Brannigan was arrested for theft, possession of controlled substance, reckless driving, giving false information, and possession of drug paraphernalia.