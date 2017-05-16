Plane ran out of fuel before crash landing, pilot says - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Plane ran out of fuel before crash landing, pilot says

BEE, Neb. (AP)

        A pilot has walked away unhurt after he crash-landed his crop-dusting plane in southeast Nebraska.
        Bruce Baird said his plane ran out of fuel around 6:45 p.m. Monday, so he brought it down in a cornfield about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northwest of Bee in Seward County. He says the plane's fuel warning light wasn't working and that he had hoped to make it to Seward for a fill-up.
        The crash tore off the plane's wheels, but Baird says he thinks the rest of the aircraft is salvageable.        

        Federal authorities will be investigating the incident.

