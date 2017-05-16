Officials: Man died after being run over by farm implement

Lincoln Fire and Rescue has been working overtime lately to make sure you and your furry loved ones are safe. The department received a special gift to help save more animal lives Monday. Invisible fence of the Heartland donated 19 pet oxygen mask kits LFR. Firefighters have been doing more pet rescues lately and noticed a need for masks. Firefighter Mike Buehrer coordinated the effort. "I’m passionate about animals too, so I completely understand that the first thing ...