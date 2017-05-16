Officials: Man died after being run over by farm implement - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Officials: Man died after being run over by farm implement

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 63-year-old man has been killed in a northeast Nebraska farm accident.
        The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that someone called 911 to report the accident around 9 p.m. Saturday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Wakefield.
        The Sheriff's Office says Gerele Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation shows he'd been run over by a farm implement.

