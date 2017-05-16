Authorities ID Iowa pilot who died in Nebraska glider crash

Seward County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck pulling a car hauler with 8 cars on it.More >>
There is a report of a plane crash a few miles north of Seward Monday night.More >>
Today, Sheridan Elementary presented the Zoo with a big check.More >>
Authorities say a 63-year-old man has been killed in a northeast Nebraska farm accident.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a house basement after a standoff with officers in northeast Omaha.More >>
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is discussing the allegations made that President Trump shared confidential information with Russia.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue has been working overtime lately to make sure you and your furry loved ones are safe. The department received a special gift to help save more animal lives Monday. Invisible fence of the Heartland donated 19 pet oxygen mask kits LFR. Firefighters have been doing more pet rescues lately and noticed a need for masks. Firefighter Mike Buehrer coordinated the effort. "I’m passionate about animals too, so I completely understand that the first thing ...More >>
Aaron Brannigan, 37, was caught driving an estimated 100 mph, in the wrong direction, on K street early Tuesday morning.More >>
Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced he had vetoed a total of $56.5 million in spending from the state budget.More >>
Lancaster County Sheriff Deputies stopped Emmett Freshcorn, 28, Autumn Dolby,23, Casey McNaughton,24, on I–80 Friday afternoon.More >>
Hot, slightly humid and breezy today with a few storms this evening and overnight...More >>
