Authorities ID Iowa pilot who died in Nebraska glider crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



BLAIR, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say the fatal crash of a glider near Blair Airport occurred soon after the aircraft's canopy opened unexpectedly as the glider was being towed aloft.

Nebraska authorities have identified the pilot as 59-year-old Michael Boska, who lived in Glenwood, Iowa. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say that after the canopy opened, Boska lost control of his glider. It went airborne but soon plunged and crashed while still attached to the tow plane.