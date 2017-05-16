Authorities ID Iowa pilot who died in Nebraska glider crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities ID Iowa pilot who died in Nebraska glider crash

Authorities ID Iowa pilot who died in Nebraska glider crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


BLAIR, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say the fatal crash of a glider near Blair Airport occurred soon after the aircraft's canopy opened unexpectedly as the glider was being towed aloft.
        Nebraska authorities have identified the pilot as 59-year-old Michael Boska, who lived in Glenwood, Iowa. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.        

        Witnesses say that after the canopy opened, Boska lost control of his glider. It went airborne but soon plunged and crashed while still attached to the tow plane.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.