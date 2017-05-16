Omaha Boys Town founder closer to sainthood

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The founder of what has become Omaha's Boys Town is now one step closer to obtaining sainthood.

The Vatican has issued a decree of validity for the investigation that the Archdiocese of Omaha completed two years ago. The investigation looks at the life, virtue and works of the Rev. Edward Flanagan, who died in 1948.

Steve Wolf, president of the Father Flanagan League Society of Devotion, said Monday that a decree of validity means the investigation is completed and proves the priest has a reputation for sanctity. The society is leading the sanctification effort.

Flanagan founded Boys Town in 1917 in downtown Omaha. City Archbishop George Lucas says Flanagan's work has been a blessing for the community.