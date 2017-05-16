Regulator's 2nd job not a conflict, attorney general says

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

An opinion from the Nebraska attorney general's office says a state telecommunications regulator's part-time job for a telecommunications consulting firm doesn't violate state law.

The decision released Monday also says Nebraska Public Service Commission executive director Jeff Pursley's position with Parrish, Blessing and Associates doesn't violate his oath of office.

The commission had sought the opinion _ which doesn't carry the force of law _ after questions were raised about his moonlighting. Pursley has said the five elected commissioners were aware of his part-time work when they hired him two years ago. He says he kept the part-time post because it offers health insurance coverage vital to his family.

The commission regulates oil pipelines, telecommunications, natural gas utilities, grain dealers, taxis and manufactured homes and recreational vehicles.