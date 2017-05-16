Man charged with murder in fatal Omaha shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting another Omaha resident inside a parked car.

Court records say a preliminary hearing is scheduled June 14 for Benjamin Guevara. He's accused of killing 21-year-old Oziel Vasquez-Serrano. The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say he was pulled from the car and left to die.

A witness gave police the license plate number of the car as it sped away from the scene, and police say the plate number led investigators to Guevara.

He remained in custody Tuesday. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.