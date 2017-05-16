Excellence in Education: National Prevention Week

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

Across the country, schools are participating in National Prevention Week. Lincoln schools were no exception.

During lunch-hour at Lincoln Southeast High School, students could sign an anti-substance pledge, and learn more about local resources to combat addiction.

The goal of National Prevention Week is to build stronger communities and healthier lives, beginning with awareness.

The Southeast Community Group, Lancaster Prevention Coalition and Bryan Health teamed up to plan prevention events.