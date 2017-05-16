Tribes to sign declaration against Keystone XL Pipeline

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Tribes representing tens of thousands of indigenous people in the U.S. and Canada will be signing a declaration against the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The 16-page declaration highlights the tribes’ treaty rights and their opposition to the proposed $8 billion pipeline that would move Canadian crude south to Nebraska.

There is an existing Keystone pipeline in Nebraska, and is a part of a network that would take the oil to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.