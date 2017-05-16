Union Bank Donating Trees to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Seward County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck pulling a car hauler with 8 cars on it.More >>
Authorities say a 63-year-old man has been killed in a northeast Nebraska farm accident.More >>
There is a report of a plane crash a few miles north of Seward Monday night.More >>
Today, Sheridan Elementary presented the Zoo with a big check.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a house basement after a standoff with officers in northeast Omaha.More >>
A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting another Omaha resident inside a parked car.More >>
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is discussing the allegations made that President Trump shared confidential information with Russia.More >>
A pilot has walked away unhurt after he crash-landed his crop-dusting plane in southeast Nebraska.More >>
Aaron Brannigan, 37, was caught driving an estimated 100 mph, in the wrong direction, on K street early Tuesday morning.More >>
Mike Boska, Ph.D., whose expertise in magnetic resonance imaging research benefited countless scientists at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, died Saturday (May 13) in a one-man glider accident near the Blair, Neb., airport.More >>
