Union Bank Donating Trees to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Union Bank (UBT) was founded one hundred years ago and one way it is celebrating this milestone anniversary is to donate trees to the communities it serves. 200 nicely-sized trees are being planted in Lincoln parks as well as additional trees planted in fourteen communities in Nebraska and Kansas.



“Planting trees is one way we can give a gift to the community that will be enjoyed for decades to come,” stated Kevin Keller, First Vice President. “It is especially important with the impact on our ash trees by the Emerald Ash Borer.”



In coordination with the Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department and the Lincoln Parks Foundation, 200 trees are being planted in eight parks across Lincoln. City crews are planting the trees with the help of over 100 Union Bank employee volunteers. The bank volunteers will assist in mulching and watering the new trees, as well as general clean up in the parks.



"I want to thank Union Bank for its donation of 200 trees to our parks and the bank’s employees for helping us to plant them”, Mayor Chris Beutler said. “This gift and the others the bank is making to celebrate its anniversary are outstanding examples of this local company’s 100-year tradition of contributing to our community."



Union Bank invites individuals, families and businesses to join them in planting trees in our city parks. The bank is accepting donations in all their Lincoln branch locations or online at ubt.com/next100. It is a tax-deductible donation to the Lincoln Parks Foundation. All proceeds will be used to plant additional trees in 2017.



Union Bank is celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout 2017 with special events, special product opportunities and community support. The tree planting project is one of several signature community gifts in 2017. The bank is also providing significant financial support to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo expansion, Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels, and an additional gift to be announced this fall.



Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned, Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment and trust services. It is the third-largest privately-owned bank in Nebraska with bank assets of $3.6 billion and trust assets of $16.5 billion as of December 31, 2016.