Union Bank donates 200 trees to Lincoln parks

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Union Bank employees filled Herbert Park in Northeast Lincoln Tuesday, helping plant 25 brand new trees.

"Trees are a great way to give to our current residents in our community, but also for the generations to come," said Kevin Keller with the bank.

Union Bank donated a variety of 200 trees to 8 different parks across the capital city. They want to help the city replace thousands of ash trees susceptible to the Emerald Ash Borer beetle by planting trees of a different variety.

"This gift is especially timely, of course, because the city is facing the tragedy of the emerald ash borer destruction," said Mayor Chris Beutler at the event.



"We'll do our part to help replace those trees," Keller followed up.

The Emerald Ash Borer has been the death of thousands of trees nationwide, and continues to threaten the city's 14,000 ash trees, 2,000 of which are in local parks.

"There's a lot of communities that did not have the opportunity to be as proactive as we are with these kinds of gifts and with the advance planning that we're able to do," said Lynn Johnson with Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

Last year the city raised $57,000 in its "two for trees" community donations program. The parks department is looking to replant with 15 different species to avoid another across-board-blight.