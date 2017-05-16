Some lawmakers recommend overriding Governor's DHHS budget veto

State health care providers could be seeing a reduction.

Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed nearly $34 million over two years for provider rates in four programs under the Department of Health and Human services umbrella.

It includes a more than $23 million cut to Medicaid.

The unicameral's appropriations committee voted to change that Tuesday morning.

It's recommending lawmakers to override that part of the governor's veto.

"Further cuts with undermine their ability to provide services to vulnerable and keep their employees employed. So, I think it's incumbent of the legislature to protect those interests and fund those services,” Appropriations Committee Member Kate Bolz of Lincoln said.

The governor announced he wanted to chop about $56.5 million from the state's budget Monday.

He defended his 3 percent reduction to DHHS the next day.

"If you look at some of my other agencies, Department of Agriculture, the Department of Economic Development, they're over 8 percent with the regards of cuts they're taking. Everyone has to be a part of the solution here to be able to the point where we have a stable budget,” Governor Pete Ricketts said.

Some senators on the appropriations committee are siding with Ricketts.

"In the longer broader perceptive, that small cut now prevents us from having to make larger, deeper cuts in coming biennium or at worst case scenario special session,” Appropriations Committee Member Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell said.

Lawmakers need 30 votes to override the veto.

The vote for the override could take place Wednesday.