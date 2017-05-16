Unconfirmed tornado near Exeter - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Unconfirmed tornado near Exeter

Here's a picture of an unconfirmed tornado near Friend/Exeter area earlier Tuesday evening.

This may be classified as a "gustnado" or landspout tornado.

We have a complete video of it on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

