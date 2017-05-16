Storms cause problems throughout Nebraska

Storm systems passed through parts of the state

Tornadoes, lightning and hail were all in the mix for parts of Nebraska, Tuesday evening.

A land spout tornado was spotted northeast of Exeter, Nebraska, with a video sent in from Boek Seed Services.

Heavy rains hit parts of Lincoln, along with some hail and lightning.

Near 37th and Yankee Hill lightning hit a home.

It knocked a couple of bricks loose and bent some siding, neighbors were frightened, but no one was hurt.

People in the neighborhood saw a flash and then a large bang.j

And high winds in Omaha, knocked over bleachers at Bennington High School, northwest of Omaha.

For now, it looks like the nasty weather is over, but don't forget to stay with us for all the latest weather.