33rd and Holdrege to receive new drainage system

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln drivers will be seeing more orange traffic cones soon.

The intersection of 33rd and Holdrege will be repaved and have a new drainage system added.

The work is expected to start May 30th.

"We're going through and repairing broken storm sewer pipes and repairing storm sewer inlet tops that are broken," said City Engineer Jared Nelson.

The work is expected to last until the Fall.