Armed suspects near UNL city campus union

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department has put out an alert about 3 armed suspects near UNL's city campus Union.

The descriptions include of the suspects are: one has a black hoodie with black pants, another has a black hoodie with gray pants, and the third suspect has a red hoodie with black pants.

Officers say at least one of them has a gun. The suspects were last seen running southbound.

Please avoid the area. We have a reporter on the way and we'll bring you updates when they become available.