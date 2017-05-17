Update: Armed suspects near UNL city campus union

We have a reporter on the way and we'll bring you updates when they become available.More >>
Tornadoes, lightning and hail were all in the mix in the mix for parts of Nebraska, Tuesday evening. A land spout tornado was spotted northeast of Exeter, Nebraska, with a video sent in from Boek Seed Services. Heavy rains hit parts of Lincoln, along with some hail and lightning. Near 37th and Yankee Hill lightning hit a home. It knocked a couple of bricks loose and bent some siding, neighbors were frightened, but no one was hurt. People in the neighborhood saw a flash and then a...More >>
Seward County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck pulling a car hauler with 8 cars on it.More >>
Lincoln drivers will be seeing more orange traffic cones soon.More >>
Authorities say a 63-year-old man has been killed in a northeast Nebraska farm accident.More >>
Here's a picture of an unconfirmed tornado near Friend/Exeter area earlier Tuesday evening.More >>
Recent studies show the average age a person becomes a trafficking victim is 13.More >>
It's that time of year again! Channel 8 KLKN-TV is looking for viewers to host a Backyard BBQ sponsored by Backyard Burgers.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Wishman of Milwaukee Wednesday morning. Deputies stopped his Ford Explorer on Interstate 80 near exit 392 for following too closely. They said they had reasonable suspicion and asked to search his SUV with his consent. LSO found a glock, 16 fl oz of concentrated cannabis oil and a case of banded cash worth $110,000 in his SUV.More >>
Flooding a concern overnight...More >>
