Update: Armed suspects near UNL city campus union

UPDATE: UNL Police have taken an armed suspect into custody this morning.



Officers say they received a call from an unidentified person saying they saw some suspicious activity near the Union Center on campus around 11 last night.

Campus police say at least one of the suspects had a gun.

The university released an alert a couple hours later saying they had taken a person into custody.

The descriptions include of the suspects are: one has a black hoodie with black pants, another has a black hoodie with gray pants, and the third suspect has a red hoodie with black pants.

Officers say at least one of them has a gun. The suspects were last seen running southbound.

Please avoid the area. We have a reporter on the way and we'll bring you updates when they become available.