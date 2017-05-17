Two people are recovering after an overnight car crash. - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fahima Paghmani

Two people are recovering this morning after an overnight car crash.
It happened in Lincoln at 1st and Superior before midnight.
Lincoln fire and rescue quickly reached the scene to care for both drivers.
Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries but were transported to the hospital.

