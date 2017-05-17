Two stores burglarized Wednesday morning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two stores burglarized Wednesday morning

Police are looking for suspects who burglarized two stores.

Lincoln police say Piercing and Pagoda and Best Buy Mobile were broken into around 4:20 Wednesday morning.

They are both stores in Gateway Mall.

Officials say the suspects took some jewelry from Piercing and Pagoda and several thousands of dollars in iphones from Best Buy Mobile.

Police say the suspect’s pried open an inventory door at Best Buy Mobile to take the phones.

They are still investigating.

This is the third burglary for Piercing and Pagoda this year.

