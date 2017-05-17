Woman gets probation for using stolen credit card data - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman gets probation for using stolen credit card data

Woman gets probation for using stolen credit card data

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        A Lincoln woman has been given four years of probation for using stolen credit card information to buy $190,000 worth of laptop computers.
        35-year-old Amanda Koeber also was ordered Tuesday to pay $10,000 in restitution and serve 30 days' house arrest. She'd pleaded no contest to attempted theft after prosecutors lowered the charge.
        Authorities say Wisconsin investigators contacted Lincoln police in April 2016, saying someone had obtained credit card information from a business there and used it to make purchases in Lincoln. Officers later learned that credit card information stolen from business accounts in Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania also was illegally used in Lincoln by the same person.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.