Motorcyclist died at hospital after collision, police say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Police say a motorcyclist died at a hospital after a collision with a car in south-central Omaha.
        The accident occurred around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the westbound car was trying to turn south when it was hit by the northbound motorcycle.         Police say the motorcyclist died later at Nebraska Medical Center. He's been identified as 45-year-old Jason Foreman, who lived in Omaha. The car driver was not injured. She's been identified as 63-year-old Bonnie Petersen, of Bennington.
        The collision is being investigated.

