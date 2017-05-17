Residents to celebrate annual Give to Lincoln Day

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Lincoln residents are ready to celebrate the sixth annual Give to Lincoln Day by donating money to help the city's nonprofits.

The Lincoln Community Foundation will host the online event Thursday. The foundation will boost the effort with $350,000 in matching funds given by multiple supporters of the cause.

Foundation President Barbara Bartle says new software allows donors to donate their money early, but it won't go live with its ``donation leaderboard'' until Thursday.

In its first year, Give to Lincoln has almost 190 nonprofits participating. This year, more than 360 nonprofits are expected to take part in the event.

The foundation reports that 99 percent of donors surveyed last year said they would do it again.