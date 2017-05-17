Man takes plea deal in child abuse death of toddler

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A 25-year-old Bellevue man accused of child abuse in the death of his girlfriend's toddler has made a plea deal.

Court records say Armond Floyd pleaded guilty Monday in Sarpy County District Court to intentional child abuse causing injury. Prosecutors had lowered the charge from intentional child abuse causing death. His sentencing is scheduled for June 12.

Prosecutors say Floyd put his hand over Imani Edwards' mouth and nose for about 30 seconds on Nov. 13 because the child was crying. Court documents say Floyd told police he grabbed the almost-2-year-old by an arm and swung her into a wall.

He said he put her in a bathtub and left her unattended for about 10 minutes. She was face-down when he returned. She died in a hospital two days later.