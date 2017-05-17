NDOR April Traffic Fatality Report - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NDOR April Traffic Fatality Report

May 17, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of April 2017, ten persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Roads.

- Four of the six vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts
- One fatality occurred on the interstate, two happened on non-interstate highways, and seven took place on local roads
- Six of the fatalities occurred in rural location
- Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists
- One of the fatalities was a pedestrian
- One of the fatalities was a bicyclist
- Four of the fatalities were age 24 or younger

