NDOR April Traffic Fatality Report

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

May 17, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of April 2017, ten persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Roads.

- Four of the six vehicle occupants killed were not using safety belts

- One fatality occurred on the interstate, two happened on non-interstate highways, and seven took place on local roads

- Six of the fatalities occurred in rural location

- Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists

- One of the fatalities was a pedestrian

- One of the fatalities was a bicyclist

- Four of the fatalities were age 24 or younger