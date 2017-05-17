Memorial Day travel at highest level since 2005

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

One million more travelers will take to the road, sky, rails and water for Memorial Day this year; creating the highest travel volume for the holiday since 2005. AAA projects 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend.



“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Higher confidence, rising wages, and recent gas price declines have bolstered consumer spending, leaving many Americans with more money to spend on travel this Memorial Day.”



The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29.

