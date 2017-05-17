Special Olympic Torch passes through Lincoln

The 2017 Special Olympics, Summer Games, are off to a running start.

Nearly 100 members of local law enforcement and emergency responders laced up and ran for the cause.

The 1.6 mile route is to bring attention and funding for the Special Olympics.

This year, thousands of athletes will compete in the games across the state,

"Everybody feels a need to shine, or feel like they can succeed in something, and what Special Olympics does is they provide that opportunity for a population that might not have had that opportunity otherwise,” Carolyn Chamberlin, NE Special Olympics, said.

Amanda is a 20 year Special Olympic veteran. She competes in swimming and track.

"I just love my team," Amanda Cudaback, athlete, said.

Even though these officials aren't suiting up to compete, they play a big role in the athletes play book.

"We have nobody out there so, I think it's great that we have a community like this where they come and cheer us on," Cudaback, said.

The run began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas. More than thirty years later, officials are still lighting the way for these athletes.

"It is a roaring flame, Char Estes, LPD, said. “Now we have law enforcement from all over the world doing the same thing."