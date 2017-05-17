Special Olympic Torch passes through Lincoln

We have a reporter on the way and we'll bring you updates when they become available.More >>
Police say a motorcyclist died at a hospital after a collision with a car in south-central Omaha.More >>
A 25-year-old Bellevue man accused of child abuse in the death of his girlfriend's toddler has made a plea deal.More >>
Powerful winds and heavy rain have ripped through eastern Nebraska, leaving behind damaged homes, farms and businesses and thousands of people without electricity.More >>
Tornadoes, lightning and hail were all in the mix in the mix for parts of Nebraska, Tuesday evening. A land spout tornado was spotted northeast of Exeter, Nebraska, with a video sent in from Boek Seed Services. Heavy rains hit parts of Lincoln, along with some hail and lightning. Near 37th and Yankee Hill lightning hit a home. It knocked a couple of bricks loose and bent some siding, neighbors were frightened, but no one was hurt. People in the neighborhood saw a flash and then a...More >>
Two people are recovering this morning after an overnight car crash.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Here's a picture of an unconfirmed tornado near Friend/Exeter area earlier Tuesday evening.More >>
Union Bank employees filled Herbert Park in Northeast Lincoln Tuesday, helping plant 25 brand new trees.More >>
Lincoln drivers will be seeing more orange traffic cones soon.More >>
